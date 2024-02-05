Funding applications are now open for the United Way of Lethbridge & southwestern Alberta.

According to the organization funding is granted to programs and projects that match up with the organizations three pillars, which include helping individuals avoid or move out of poverty, building healthy and strong communities, and helping children and youth reach their potential.

According to the organization, what programs recieve funding change depending on not only what agencies apply but what the greatest needs in the community are. To qualify for funding an organization has to be a registered charity, be able to provide a detailed program budget that shows the need for funding and have the program available to those within Lethbridge or Southern Alberta.

Organizations who’ve received program funding include the Lethbridge Foodband and the Lethbridge Interfaith Foodbank, along with Big Brothers Big Sisters Lethbridge, the Family Centre and Safe Haven Women’s Shelter.

Applications for funding are open until March 31st and more information can be found on the United Way of Lethbridge & South Western Alberta website.