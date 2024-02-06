Lethbridge Police are releasing a composite sketch of a male wanted in connection with a robbery and are asking anyone who recognizes the subject to come forward.

On Nov. 12, 2023 just after midnight, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Lethbridge Casino along the 3700 block of 2 Avenue South. The victim reported he had won a substantial amount of money and was assaulted in the parking lot by an unknown male who subsequently stole a portion of the cash. The subject fled the area on foot and attempts to locate him at the time were unsuccessful.

The subject is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6’2” to 6’4” tall, 200 lbs., with a lighter-brown moustache, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the male or has information that could assist investigators is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 23026390.