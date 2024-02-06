A man is facing sexual assault charges in Lethbridge for the second time in two months.

The Lethbridge Police Service has released a photo of 47-year-old Malek Fares as part of an ongoing investigation, as it is believed there are more victims than officers have heard from.

The second alleged assault happened on Jan. 30 inside a trailer parked in a lot along the 3700 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South.

“Following the sexual assault, the victim left the trailer and the male followed her inside a nearby store where she entered the women’s washroom and waited until police arrived. The male was arrested without incident inside the store. The male and victim, both of no fixed address, are known to one another,” reads a news release from LPS.

He was previously charged in connection to an incident on Dec. 8 where a 39-year-old woman reported she had been sexually assaulted inside a trailer at the same area.

“In that case the victim also reported the male had previously assaulted her by causing burn injuries. Police located the male and truck and trailer still parked in the lot and he was arrested without incident. The accused and victim are known to one another. Fares was subsequently charged with sexual assault, assault with a weapon and assault,” LPS says.

Fares has been released from custody with conditions of no contact with the victim and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

“Further investigation has determined Fares is known to frequent the Lethbridge Shelter and downtown core and engage vulnerable women,” LPS says. “Police have also obtained evidence from multiple sources that he has victimized additional women. As part of an ongoing investigation, police are releasing Fares’ photo in an effort to encourage unidentified victims, who may not know him by name or only by an alias, to come forward.”

Police ask anyone with information that could help the investigation, including anyone who has been a victim, to contact them at 403-328-4444 and reference file 24001791.