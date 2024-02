The Coaldale Library is looking to turn those late returns into donations for the local food bank.

According to the Coaldale Library from February 20th to 24th the library will take $5 off current overdue or hold fines for every non-perishable item brought in. According to the library, all donations that are collected will be donated to the Coaldale Foodbank.

According to the library lost or damaged books, or membership fees can not be paid for with donations.