A Magrath man has been identified as the deceased in an avalanche in the backcountry over the weekend.

According to RCMP, members of the Crowsnest Pass and Pincher Creek detachments received reports the avalanche between Carbondale and Castle Mountain Ski Resort around 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, February 26th. Police say that before 1 p.m. on Saturday, two men and two kids were out snowmobiling when an avalanche happened.

Police report that one of the men and both kids escaped the avalanche while the second man was “buried in the snow.”

Early Sunday afternoon members from the Pincher Creek RCMP, along with the Southwestern Alberta Regional Search Rescue, K-9 and handler from Fernie Search and Rescue and Alberta Conservation recovered the body of the 46-year-old.

Police reported his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.