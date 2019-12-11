Coaldale Town Council has decided that a critical filter failure that closed that town’s outdoor swimming pool this summer could be fixed after all.

Crews attempted to fix it in July, but found it was too cracked for a spot repair to be effective. The Town then began consultations in September, asking residents if they would rather fix the filter, do nothing at all and close the pool permanently, or find a partner in the private sector to operate a brand new pool.

After reviewing the feedback, Coaldale Council voted 6-1 in favour on Monday (Dec. 9) to look into fixing the existing pool. A survey found that residents largely do not support the idea of not having a pool, and are also in favour of low cost options.

A lengthy report presented to Councillors also includes a cost estimate, from Calgary engineering firm MPE, of $227,200 for the repair. That’s expected to be the most cost-effective measure and will extend the life of the pool while the Town looks into replacing the facility in the future. The full report can be found on the Town of Coaldale Council agenda for Dec. 9: https://bit.ly/2rBLsP0.

Administration has been directed to launch a request for proposals right away, and will only accept a bid that meets the $265,000 budget limit.