Do It With Tileworks

The age of Do it Yourself (DIY) is not always a beautiful thing. YouTube videos and Pinterest articles are giving people the confidence to take on difficult tasks that normally require skilled training and experience. So what makes you think that watching a 15 minute video or reading one article will give you the expertise to redesign your bathroom without a single problem? The reality of DIY culture is a collection of home projects with ugly mistakes. And what happens when you make a mistake that you cannot live with? You call the professionals.

Tileworks is a professional local company in Lethbridge that will install a wide variety of tile and flooring in your home. The best part is if you really want to “Do it yourself” they’ll guide you through the proper way to get it done right. A typical problem on a DIY project is that you used the wrong products or materials for your project. But with the help from a local company like Tileworks, they can guide you through the mountain of supplies and help you choose the correct materials for your home.

When attempting a DIY project, preparation is the most important thing you can do. It’s easy to think of the design you want in your head, and then watch a video on what to do, but there is so much more to it. If you get started without thinking about all the steps required, you may end up joining the list of DIYD (Do it Yourself Disasters). To start, talk to a local installer or supplier. They can show you images of completed designs that match what is in your head so you get a better idea of what you really want. Another huge help they can provide for you is an estimate of your total work load and cost. That way you don’t end up halfway through a project exhausted or way beyond your budget. If you are dealing with a local shop, you will get the personal service from someone who truly cares that you succeed. They will make sure you are fully prepared and ready with all the right materials to do a great job.

So, when you are ready to add some new tile to your home, trust Tileworks to either do an amazing job for you, or set you up to do an amazing job yourself. When you share your design ideas, you will end up with a much better idea of how tough the work is going to be, how much it is going to cost, and what can be done if you end up with a DIYD. That way you can decide if you are ready to get your hands dirty, or have the professionals at Tileworks create a beautiful new space in your home.

Tileworks is your one stop tile and flooring shop. To get started today call 403-328-6197 or visit lethbridgetileworks.com.

1702 2 Ave S

Lethbridge, AB, T1J 0G3

Phone: 403-328-6197

Email: tileworks@live.ca