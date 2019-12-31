Lethbridge Police have arrested one person following a stabbing downtown on Monday afternoon (Dec. 30).

LPS say a man chased another man to the front lawn at Lethbridge City Hall, punched him several times, and then stabbed him in the leg.

Officers arrived on scene along Stafford Drive South and after a bit of a struggle with the suspect, made an arrest.

Police says they seized a 12 inch knife from the man’s waistband. They also note the suspect was identified as being involved in an incident a day earlier at a local liquor store.

38 year old Garrett Shane Williams of Lethbridge is facing a number of charges including assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and breaching probation.

Williams currently remains behind bars.