Lethbridge Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at a north side convenience store over the weekend.

Officers say they responded to the 7-11 along Scenic Drive North just before 1:00 am on Sunday (Jan. 19) where an unknown man told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money.

He was given cash from the till and left the store. The clerk did not see any weapons and no one was injured.

The male suspect is described as unknown race, six feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a black jacket, a black toque, sunglasses, black gloves, grey pants, and his face was covered.

A silver car was seen circling the parking lot shortly before the man entered the store, but it’s unclear if it’s related to the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge Police or Crime Stoppers.