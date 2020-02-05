Photo courtesy of the University of Lethbridge.

The University of Lethbridge is launching a new five-year program to help support employment opportunities for students with disabilities.

Third year sociology, co-operative education student Eileen Sowunmi is helping to develop the CIBC Navigator Program from the student perspective.

She says the project, which involves real-world work experience with academic studies, will help build an environment based on diversity and inclusion.

Sowunmi says the benefits of the program are immense and it’s very important those benefits are accessible to all students.

The new program is made possible through a $250,000 donation by CIBC.

Funds will be used to support the hiring of a program developer and navigator, a hiring subsidy for employers, and scholarships for students selected to participate in the program.