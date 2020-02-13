Retired LPS Inspector Jeff Cove has been appointed Watch Manager. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

A familiar face has been appointed Manager of the downtown Watch program.

Retired Lethbridge Police Inspector Jeff Cove has been volunteering with the program since its inception last May and will now take over as Manager.

He says he got involved because it was a great opportunity to contribute and give back to the community and is looking forward to working with the group in a different way.

Cove says he will still be out on the street with his team from time to time.

The Watch is comprised mostly of volunteers who walk through the downtown core seven days a week all year long to help provide an additional layer of safety for citizens.