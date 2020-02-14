A long time member of the University of Lethbridge is leaving his position for a major administrative roll on the east coast.

Dr. Andy Hakin first became a member of the U of L faculty in 1989 and has been serving as the university’s Provost and Vice-President for the past 13 years.

Hakin has accepted a new position as President and Vice-Chancellor at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

During his tenure at the U of L, Hakin led a strategy to re-define the University of Lethbridge as a destination university with a strong focus on undergraduate and graduate student experience.

Hakin will assume his new role in July.

You read the full article from St. Francix Xavier here.