A Lethbridge business is warning of a scam that’s making the rounds on social media.

Breathe Easy Heating and Air Conditioning tells our radio station that someone has recently posted online offering a duct cleaning service under their business name. That person is then asking people, who are interested in the service, for their personal information and a deposit up front.

However, no one actually shows up to do the service, the person is then blocked by the scammer on social media, and their money is never returned.

Breathe Easy says it will never ask for money in secret or before completing a service.

Breathe Easy encourages you to call their office, 403-894-4989, and Lethbridge Police if you have any suspicions that you’re being targeted by this duct cleaning scam.