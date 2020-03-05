Items recovered from a north Lethbridge home during a search warrant on Mar 4. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

A Lethbridge couple is facing charges after weapons, drugs and stolen property were seized from a north side home where they were living with a four year old child.

Police say they began to get complaints from concerned citizens about drug trafficking activity at a home along the 1700 block of 2nd “A” Avenue north last month.

A search warrant executed on Wednesday turned up small quantities of meth and carfentanil as well as a rifle hidden under a mattress, knives, pellet guns, bear spray and ammunition, and a stolen Suzuki motorbike.

A 46 year old man and 38 year old woman have each been charged with causing a child to be drug-endangered while the man is also facing several drug and weapons related offences.

Their names have not been released to protect the identity of the child who was turned over to the care of a relative.