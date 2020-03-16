Emergency room doctors across southern Alberta have written a public letter regarding the increasing concerns around COVID-19.

The docs say they see “a potential disaster coming that may result in an overwhelmed health care system,” pointing specifically to what’s taking place right now in Italy. The doctors are concerned about “system overload.”

They’re urging residents in the region to do everything possible to try and slow down the spread of this virus.

The local emergency physicians say everyone should remember to wash their hands, avoid crowds, work from home if you can, and cancel travel plans.

The letter, signed by 16 emergency doctors in the region, goes on to say we all need to work together to try and alter the course of this pandemic.