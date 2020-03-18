Premier Jason Kenney, flanked by a sign language interpreter, announces financial assistance to Albertans amid to the COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday. Credit to Government of Alberta livestream.

The provincial government is providing financial assistance to Albertans affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Premier Jason Kenney says Albertans are doing their part to keep each other safe and prevent the spread of the virus and the government will do its part by protecting jobs and supporting workers and employers.

There will be Emergency Isolation Support for working adults who must self-isolate and have no other source of pay in the form of a one time instalment to bridge the gap before federal emergency payments begin in April.

The measures also include utility payment deferment for residential, farm, and small commercial customers and a six-month, interest free moratorium on student loan payments.

Personal banking customers will be able to apply for a deferral on their ATB loans, lines of credit, and mortgages for up to six months.

Corporate income tax balances and instalment payments, due after March 18, 2020 and until August 31, 2020 can also be deferred.

Kenney says “this is an initial set of measures, and more will follow in the days to come.”

Click here for the full Government of Alberta release.