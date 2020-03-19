The City of Lethbridge providing a community update Thursday afternoon (Mar. 19) on its ongoing response to COVID-19.

Mayor Chris Spearman says the City is looking at ways to ease the burden on residents being impacted financially by this ongoing situation. One of those is what Premier Kenney suggested this week, allowing deferral of gas and electricity payments for 90 days.

“We’re examining the logistics and financial implications of doing so,” says Spearman. “We are also hearing from Lethbridge residents worried about how they’re going to pay their property taxes this year. We understand their concerns and are looking into options for what we can do.”

The Mayor also says given the fact the impact on businesses could be significant, Economic Development Lethbridge (EDL) is working on the formation of a focused YQL Economic Recovery Task Force. “It’s important we find ways to support local businesses during this crisis and the recovery that will follow.”

Details are expected in the coming days regarding that.

The Mayor again stressed the health and safety of the community is the City of Lethbridge’s top priority. “Be safe, be kind, and be patient,” says Spearman. “Watch out for others and offer to help wherever you can.”