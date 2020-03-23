Police have arrested a Lethbridge woman, accused of robbing a local liquor store.

It happened Sunday around 8:15 pm. Lethbridge Police say a woman with her face covered up went into Friday’s Liquor along 13 Street North.

She grabbed several bottles of booze and when she was confronted by the woman behind the counter, the suspect punched the employee in the face before running off.

A police dog tracked the suspect to a group of people nearby and she was arrested soon after.

28 year old Sharise Marie-Ann Smith is charged with robbery, disguised with intent, breach of a release order.

Smith has been released from jail and is scheduled to appear in court June 25.