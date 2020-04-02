Police in northern Alberta now say two men, one from Nobleford who were found dead on a rural road west of Bonnyville last weekend were murdered.

RCMP say they’ve now arrested one person in connection with the killings. The suspect, who’s name has yet to be released, is facing two counts of second degree murder.

Family and friends have identified the dead as 39 year old Jake Sansom of Nobleford and his uncle, 59 year old Morris Cardinal. The two men were hunting and fishing up north at the time.

You can read our original story here: Nobleford man one of two found killed in northern Alberta

RCMP Major Crimes say autopsies on the two men have confirmed they both died from gunshot wounds.

Sansom was a volunteer firefighter in Nobleford and friends say he went up north after getting laid off from his job here because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mounties are expected to release more information later Thursday (Apr. 2).