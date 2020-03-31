A man from Nobleford is one of two men found shot to death in northern Alberta as RCMP look into what they’re calling “suspicious deaths.”

Last Saturday (Mar. 28), RCMP found two men with gunshot wounds outside of a pick-up truck on a road near the community of Glendon, west of Bonnyville.

Family and friends have identified the dead as 39 year old Jake Sansom of Nobleford and his uncle, 59 year old Morris Cardinal. The two men were hunting and fishing up north at the time.

Sansom was a volunteer firefighter with Nobleford and District Emergency Services. A post on the fire department’s Facebook page describes Sansom as “a gentle person with a big heart who always wanted to help anyone he could. Firefighter Sansom was always willing to be involved in the dept, community, fundraisers, and continually showed his love for his family and fellow firefighters.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Sansom’s family, his wife Sarah and three kids. As of Tuesday morning, it had already raised over $22,000. You can find that link here: Sarah’s Support

The online fundraiser was started by family friend, Alison Yost who says Jake was laid from his job in Nobleford because of the COVID-19 pandemic and she doesn’t want his family to have to worry about paying rent, having food to eat, and now the stress of paying for a funeral.

Bonneyville RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes are continuing to investigate. Police there are asking anyone who may have information on what happened last weekend to give them a call.