Lethbridge Police are clarifying a COVID-19 Public Health Order.

The order prohibits gatherings of more than 15 people in a group and specifies that anyone gathering outside must maintain a minimum of two metres distance from one another.

The LPS says that order has been amended and members of the same household do not need to follow the two-metre rule when together outside.

For outdoor gatherings of 15 people or less who do not live in the same house together, the two metre physical distancing rule DOES apply.