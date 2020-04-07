Lethbridge City Council has approved the first reading of two bylaws that aim to support downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Downtown Business Improvement Area Tax Bylaw and Downtown Business Improvement Area Tax Rate Bylaw were both approved unanimously at Monday’s regular meeting.

The proposed savings to downtown businesses totals about $219,000 and would need to be found in the current operating budget.

Councillor Mark Campbell says downtown businesses need to know the City is here for them “now more than ever with the onset of COVID-19.”

Council must pass both Bylaws before May 1st, so second and third readings will take place at the April 20th meeting.