A 20 year old Taber man is facing a criminal charge after a COVID-19 prank in that community.

Last Thursday, Taber Police got a call from a local food establishment reporting a group of four people had tried to tamper with a product by licking it.

A witness reported the activity to store management.

One person was charged with mischief under $5,000 though his name hasn’t been released.

Taber Police say the motive behind the incident was to create a “COVID Challenge” Tik Tok video.

Police say this type of activity is a serious breach of good citizenship and conduct that is required during a time of crisis as a reliable and clean food supply is one of our greatest needs.

The packaged goods that were reportedly tampered with were removed from the store shelf and the entire area sanitized.