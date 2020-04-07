Diabetes Canada is asking residents to hold off on textile bin donations until after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

Current bins are overflowing and some have become a dumping ground for well-meaning citizens who want to support the organization.

However, due to physical distancing orders and non-essential services being closed, pick-up of textile donations by Diabetes Canada from homes and bins stopped on March 23rd.

In some instances, garbage is also being dumped at donation bins which poses a serious health and safety issue.

Residents are asked to keep their donations until business resumes.