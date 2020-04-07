Diabetes Canada asking people to keep textile donations until after business resumes
Photo courtesy of Diabetes Canada.
Diabetes Canada is asking residents to hold off on textile bin donations until after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.
Current bins are overflowing and some have become a dumping ground for well-meaning citizens who want to support the organization.
However, due to physical distancing orders and non-essential services being closed, pick-up of textile donations by Diabetes Canada from homes and bins stopped on March 23rd.
In some instances, garbage is also being dumped at donation bins which poses a serious health and safety issue.
Residents are asked to keep their donations until business resumes.