Around $15,000 in damage following a house fire Tuesday night (Apr. 7) on the city’s south side.

Lethbridge firefighters were called out around 6:35 pm after a homeowner on 23rd Street South discovered a fire and called 911.

Crews from two stations responded and found some light smoke coming from the house.

There were no injuries.

The fire has been determined to be accidental with the cause the result of an issue with a battery while charging.

Residents are reminded there is always a potential for fire when any portable electronic device is left plugged in.