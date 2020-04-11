Alberta continues to see cases of COVID-19 rise.

On Saturday (Apr. 11), the province reported at additional 69 cases, bringing the provincial total now to 1,569. There is also one additional death reported. The death toll now from the novel coronavirus in Alberta is up to 40.

To date, 774 people now recovered after contracting the virus with over 75,000 tests conducted province-wide.

In southern Alberta, there are four new confirmed cases. Three of those are in Cypress County and the other case is in Medicine Hat. Cypress County now has a total of 5 cases and Cypress County with 5 as well.

Lethbridge remains with 9 cases as of Saturday. Seven of those are classified now as recovered. The total cases is AHS South Zone sits at an even 30, which is still well below every other health zone in the province.

On Saturday afternoon, Premier Jason Kenney announced the Province of Alberta is sending much-needed medical supplies to British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec to help those province’s “unprecedented demand” for personal protective equipment and ventilators.

Kenney says Alberta can safely send N95 masks, procedural masks, gloves, goggles and ventilators to these provinces, while maintaining supply for Alberta’s health care system. “Albertans should be very proud that we are able to extend a helping hand to our Canadian brothers and sisters in this time of need. It is because of Albertans’ efforts to isolate and the incredible job being done by frontline health-care workers that we are in a position to support others during this crisis. We want all of our country to know that in both good times and bad, Alberta is there for Canada.”

Based on modeling for the virus in Alberta, with current supply stockpiles and more shipments on the way, the province will retain enough of each of the PPE items to maintain an adequate supply of each.

Ontario, BC and Quebec are the province’s most impacted by COVID-19.

Alberta will begin shipping these items next week, and is willing to provide more supplies to other provinces as the need arises and as supplies arrive in our province.