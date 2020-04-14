The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday (Apr. 14) that Lethbridge Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt has been named the Eastern Conference Executive of the Year.

Anholt has served as the GM of the Hurricanes for parts of six seasons after taking over as GM and Head Coach during the 2014-2015 season.

The product of Naicam, Saskatchewan has helped lead the Hurricanes to five consecutive seasons of clinching a playoff berth, including back-to-back Eastern Conference Championship Series appearances in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

During the shortened 2019-2020 season, Anholt’s team collected a 37-19-2-5 record in 63 games played finishing third in the Central Division. In his five full seasons as General Manager, the Hurricanes have posted a record of 200-115-18-14.

Anholt was the recipient of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy in 2015-2016.

The winner of the WHL Executive of the Year award will be named on Friday, May 8th.

(From Lethbridge Hurricanes Media Release)