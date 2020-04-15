If you’re out for a stroll to take a break from being stuck inside these days, the City of Lethbridge is asking you to consider walking one-way on busy paths where possible.

It’s part of ongoing efforts to support safe physical distancing.

Residents are encouraged to follow one-way directional signage along some of the city’s busiest pathways including Henderson Lake, Nicholas Sheran, and the off-leash dog parks.

Signs with arrows to indicate the direction people should be walking will be added to popular areas around the city.

If you can’t plan a route that follows a loop or uses multiple pathways and sidewalks, you’re asked to maintain a safe two metre distance at all times.

This may mean stepping off a path to let others go by.