Lethbridge fire crews on scene fighting a grass fire in the river valley near Bridge Valley Golf Course Tuesday. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

UPDATE: Firefighters are currently holding the fire and there is no risk of it crossing the river. There are 15 firefighters one scene.

—————————————————————————————————————————

Fire crews and police were called out early Tuesday afternoon (Apr. 21) after reports of a grass fire in the river valley area.

The blaze started just on the edge of the par 3 Bridge Valley Golf Course. Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:00 pm Tuesday.

Smoke can be seen for a long distance as crews battle the blaze, which is being whipped up by gusty wind.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

More information as it becomes available.