The City of Brooks is trying to get a handle on a major outbreak of COVID-19 in that southern Alberta community.

As of Tuesday, Brooks had a total of 157 cases, dozens of those (77 as of Tuesday) linked to the JBS meat packing plant.

Mayor Barry Morishita though tells our radio station the rest are basically community-spread, which is unacceptable. “People are not doing what they’re supposed to be doing. They’re getting together, clearly. They’re not maintaining social distancing and it seems like they’re not self-isolating when they should. I think that’s why we’ve had the spread. It is as simple as that.”

Morishita says the City of Brooks plans on taking extra measures when it comes to monitoring and enforcement of COVID public health orders. “That’s our frustration. We are going to take extra measures on enforcement and monitoring. We are under a state of local emergency in Brooks and if there are businesses or gathering places that are violating those rules, we are going to shut them down.”

There have been cases of COVID-19 also confirmed at two fast food restaurants in Brooks and at a local grocery store there as well.

Brooks has roughly 75% of all cases in AHS South Zone.