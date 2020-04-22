Photo Courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes selecting a total of ten players in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

The draft was held virtually on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

The local club drafted five forwards, four defenseman and a goalie.

With their first pick, and 16th overall, the Hurricanes selected 2005-born Cole Miller.

Miller tallied 26 points including 11 goals and 15 assists with the Edmonton KC Squires Bantam AAA team this past season.

