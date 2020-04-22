Lethbridge Hurricanes select ten players in 2020 WHL Bantam Draft
Photo Courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes selecting a total of ten players in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.
The draft was held virtually on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related restrictions.
The local club drafted five forwards, four defenseman and a goalie.
With their first pick, and 16th overall, the Hurricanes selected 2005-born Cole Miller.
Miller tallied 26 points including 11 goals and 15 assists with the Edmonton KC Squires Bantam AAA team this past season.
