Dr. Igor Kovalchuk at the University of Lethbridge. Photo credit to U of L.

Scientists at the University of Lethbridge have developed new medical cannabis cultivars they say may help to treat COVID-19.

In partnership with the U of L, Pathway Rx, a research company focused on developing custom cannabis therapies, and Swysh, a company focused on cannabinoid research and development, have found that specific Cannabis sativa extracts show promise as an additional treatment for COVID-19

U of L Biology Professor and CEO of Pathway Rx, Dr. Igor Kovalchuk says while their most successful extracts require more validation, this study is crucial for the future analysis of the effects of medical cannabis on the novel coronavirus.

The results of the study demonstrate these cannabis cultivars have the potential to become a useful and safe addition to COVID-19 treatment.

“Given the current dire and rapidly developing epidemiological situation, every possible therapeutic opportunity and avenue needs to be considered,” says Kovalchuk. “Our research team is actively pursuing partnerships to conduct clinical trials.”

