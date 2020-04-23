Lethbridge Police have arrested two people and seized drugs, weapons, and a high end vehicle.

The LPS Crime Suppression Team began an investigation into suspected drug trafficking a few weeks ago.

On Wednesday (Apr. 22), officers went to a west side home on Mount Sundial Bay in Sunridge.

They found a loaded handgun, fentanyl, prescription pills, meth, and cocaine. Along with that police also seized $22,000 in cash, a Mercedes Benz, and a high end mountain bike.

The suspects were arrested on along Columbia Boulevard West where officers found more meth, a gold Rolex watch worth close to 57,000, an expensive necklace, and more cash.

At the Sunridge home, police located two kids ages 8 and 14. They were turned over to a relative.

A 33 year old man and 43 year old woman, both from Lethbridge are facing numerous charges including drug trafficking, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, & causing a child to be drug endangered.

Their names are not being released in order to protect the identity of the children.