Some nice honours for the General Manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Western Hockey League on Friday (May 8) naming Peter Anholt the WHL’s Executive of the Year for 2020. He’s been GM for the past six seasons, helping to completely turn the organization around.

Anholt says this is really the ultimate team award as far an individual awards go, giving credit to having good people around him. “I don’t think you can have any success at all as a General Manager without having good people around you and I’ve said this before but I think the hires of Brent Kisio and Rob MacLachlan five years ago has helped us put together a group of people that get the job done.”

Over the past five seasons, the Hurricanes have posted 200 wins to lead all Eastern Conference teams in regular season victories.

This is also only the 4th time in WHL history one organization has won the top business and top GM awards in the same season.