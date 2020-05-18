The City of Lethbridge has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 in the past day.

That brings the total for this community to 23, however 17 of them are considered recovered.

On Monday, the South Zone added a total of four new cases, with one more each in Brooks and Cardston County as well.

Of the 20 cases in Cardston County, 13 of them are residents of the Blood Reserve.

The South Zone now has 1206 cases, but only 112 of them are active.

Province-wide, there were 39 new cases confirmed between Sunday and Monday afternoons.

Recovered cases now make up about 83 per cent of Alberta’s total cases.

There was one additional death over the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 128.

There have been more than 216,000 tests completed in Alberta since the onset of the pandemic.