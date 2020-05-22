The Lethbridge Fire Prevention Bureau says storing alcohol-based hand sanitizers in warmer temperatures could increase the risk of a fire.

Because of its high alcohol levels, hand sanitizer has a very low flashpoint – the temperature at which its vapors ignite if given an ignition source.

The flashpoint of hand sanitizer is only about 20 degrees Celsius.

Storing it in vehicles, especially in hot weather, can increase the potential for ignition.

With warm weather quickly approaching, residents are being asked to ensure these products are always stored in a cool, dry place.