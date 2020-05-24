Lethbridge Police have charged two people after a pair of vehicles were caught driving at excessive seeds this weekend down Mayor Magrath Drive.

LPS had warned a few weeks back that speeding concerns had become a big issue lately.

On Friday night (May 22), officers pulled over a couple of vehicles clocked travelling at 107 km/h on Mayor Magrath.

The speed limit down that stretch of roadway is between 50 km/h and 60 km/h.

Police say they’ve heard citizens concerns about racing and stunting in recent weeks, especially on that heavily-used roadway and will continue to target unsafe drivers.

Both drivers involved in this incident were charged and police had their vehicles towed.

Concerns about speeding were brought up at the last Lethbridge Police Commission meeting in late April.

Chief Scott Woods told the Commission stunting and racing has becoming more of an issue since the COVID-9 pandemic began, noting officers have been issuing tickets, in some instances, for higher rates of speed.