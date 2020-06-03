Police here in Lethbridge are warning of a money transfer scam which is making the rounds right now.

LPS say this week (June 2) a 24 year old man was defrauded out of $11,000.

The man received a call from an unknown person advising he was under investigation for money laundering. The caller then instructed the victim to take out money from his account and deposit the cash into a safe, bitcoin account using a special banking machine on Stafford Drive North.

The victim was instructed that in the following days police officers would meet with him and provide a cheque for the full amount if it was proven he was not involved in any illegal activity.

While the man was at the bitcoin machine, a number of others were in line too and on their phones. Shortly after Brinks employees showed up, overheard some conversations, and advised everyone this was scam and to hang up their phones.

Lethbridge Police are reminding residents to be wary of phone calls claiming they’re under investigation or owe money.