The Rainbow flag is flying outside the main entrance of Lethbridge College for the fifth year in a row.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced Lethbridge Pride Fest to move its events online, college officials say they felt it was important to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

College President and CEO, Dr. Paula Burns, says “it’s a sign to our community that we’re allies, that this is a campus where everyone is welcome to be themselves, to receive an education without fear of prejudice, and to know that we have their backs.”

The University of Lethbridge also held a Pride flag raising event Monday morning at the main entrance to campus in celebration of Pride Week and to show support for Lethbridge Pride Fest.

U of L Board Chair Kurt Schlachter, says “equity, diversity and inclusion starts with each and every one of us – within our personal and professional relationships, and then extends to our broader community.”

He says “never underestimate the positive impact you can have on someone else by being a representative of, or ally to, the LGBTQ+ community.”

Visit the Lethbridge Pride Fest website for more Information on this year’s Pride week events.