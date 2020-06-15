Pride flag raising at Lethbridge College, University of Lethbridge
Pride Flag at Lethbridge College, June 2020. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.
The Rainbow flag is flying outside the main entrance of Lethbridge College for the fifth year in a row.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced Lethbridge Pride Fest to move its events online, college officials say they felt it was important to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.
College President and CEO, Dr. Paula Burns, says “it’s a sign to our community that we’re allies, that this is a campus where everyone is welcome to be themselves, to receive an education without fear of prejudice, and to know that we have their backs.”
The University of Lethbridge also held a Pride flag raising event Monday morning at the main entrance to campus in celebration of Pride Week and to show support for Lethbridge Pride Fest.
U of L Board Chair Kurt Schlachter, says “equity, diversity and inclusion starts with each and every one of us – within our personal and professional relationships, and then extends to our broader community.”
He says “never underestimate the positive impact you can have on someone else by being a representative of, or ally to, the LGBTQ+ community.”
Visit the Lethbridge Pride Fest website for more Information on this year’s Pride week events.