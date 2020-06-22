Lethbridge Police have charged two city men with drug-related offences after executing search warrants last Thursday.

In early June, members of the Crime Suppression Team began a short-term investigation into drug trafficking activity.

It resulted in two search warrants at homes along the 900 block of 8th street north and the 200 block of 13th street north.

In total, police recovered $12,000 in cash, small quantities of meth, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

50 year old Mark Anthony Brown is facing several serious charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon while prohibited and possession of stolen property.

47 year old Peter Conrad Bissonette has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released from custody to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court October 1.