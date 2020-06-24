Lethbridge Police, along with RCMP in B.C. have now started an exhaustive search for Marshal Iwaasa.

The 26 year old man was last seen in Lethbridge in late November after visiting his family in the city.

He was supposed to have gone back up to Calgary, however his burned out pick-up truck was found a week later, hundreds of kilometers away north of Squamish, BC.

LPS as well as Pemberton RCMP are now searching the remote and mountainous area were Iwaasa’s truck was found. A search helicopter and ATVs are being used to navigate the terrain.

There has been no evidence of foul play in his disappearance, however police have always considered the case suspicious.

To date, Lethbridge Police say there have been numerous reported sightings of Iwaasa in many jurisdictions throughout Canada – often at the same time. Every tip has been followed up and every tip with enough information that could be corroborated has proven not to be Iwaasa.

Police will provide more information once the search is complete on Thursday (June 25).