Parents of kids in the Lethbridge School Division have had their say as to what they’d be most comfortable with when the new academic year starts up in September.

A total of 6,599 people submitted feedback online to a number of questions and scenarios.

The overwhelming majority of parents in the public system here, almost 86.67% in fact, said they are “very likely” to send their kids back to school in September, in a blended operational format (Scenario 2) if there will be health protocols in place like social distancing.

With that same scenario, 62% of parents in the Lethbridge School Division say they would favour their children going to school every second day, for a full day, if schools have to limit the number of students in a classroom. Roughly 33% of parents would be okay with students coming to school for a half day, four times a week under Scenario 2.

According to the survey, parents are very much not in favour (57.92%)of continuing with primarily at-home learning (Scenario 3) for a number of reasons which include concerns about their child’s mental health and balancing work commitments.

You can see the full results of the survey here: Lethbridge School Division Parent Survey

The UCP govenrment will be making a decision by early August as to what going back to school this fall is going to look like.

