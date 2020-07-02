The scenic views along the popular Bear's Hump Trail. Photo credit to MyWaterton.ca

It was a busy Canada Day at Waterton Lakes National Park.

Plenty of people took in the sites and sounds of Waterton, despite in-person events and gatherings being cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

National Parks, including Waterton, reopened to the public a few weeks ago.

Parks Canada says the popular Bear’s Hump Trail is now open again. It was closed down for nearly three years after being damaged in the Kenow Wildfire back in 2017.

Bear’s Hump Trail is a 2.8 km return trip that takes visitors on a short, steep hike to a bluff on Crandell Mountain, featuring exceptional views. The trail has been redesigned and rebuilt to modern trail-standards with new stone steps and an upgraded, safe trail surface.

Meanwhile, the Red Rock Canyon Day Use Area has been a very busy place as well, especially on weekends.

And for those who like to camp in Waterton, townsite campground reservations will start up again next Wednesday, July 8th.

Parks Canada says it continues to follow all public health guidelines in relation to preventing the spread of COVID-19.