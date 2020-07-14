Canadian Professional Bull Riders are ready to pioneer the return of fan-attended sporting events right here in Lethbridge.

The Elite Monster Energy Tour will be holding back-to-back events on Thursday, July 23 at the ENMAX Centre.

The doubleheader kicks off at 1pm with the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational followed by the PBR Built Ford Tough invitational at 7pm.

The first event will be closed to the public but available to stream online.

The second event will mark the first fan-attended professional sporting event in Canada since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBR will be bring the high-adrenaline action, from inside the closed arena to fans outside, through a suspended 23-foot big screen.

More than 200 socially-distanced parking stalls will be available for fans to reserve where they can watch the action from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Tickets are on-sale now.