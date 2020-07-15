A $3.35 million dollar funding boost for Lethbridge College as the province increases its capital maintenance and renewal spending for the year.

The money will help upgrade heating and cooling systems in the 50-year old Paterson Building, replacing the old piping system to help avoid more expensive repairs in the years ahead.

The project is expected to generate 19 jobs for contractors and tradespeople in Lethbridge.

It’s part of more than $10-billion in infrastructure spending announced as part of Alberta’s Economic Recovery Plan with Advanced Education working with post-secondary institutions to identify priority projects.