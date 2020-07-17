Bassano man wins more than $100,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw
Jesse James Johnston won $101,124 in a June Lotto 6/49 draw. Photo credit Western Canada Lottery Corporation.
One lucky Bassano resident says he plans to pay off the rest of his mortgage after winning big on the Lotto 6/49.
Jesse James Johnston picked up his ticket from Emme’s Esso along 12 St in Bassano a couple days before the June 13th draw.
Johnston says he regularly uses a combination of birthdays and favourite numbers to play several lottery games.
This time, it helped him match five of six numbers plus the bonus number to win $101,124 on the Lotto 6/49.
Johnston says he was shocked when he checked the winning numbers on the Western Canada Lottery Corporation website the day after the June 13th draw.