One lucky Bassano resident says he plans to pay off the rest of his mortgage after winning big on the Lotto 6/49.

Jesse James Johnston picked up his ticket from Emme’s Esso along 12 St in Bassano a couple days before the June 13th draw.

Johnston says he regularly uses a combination of birthdays and favourite numbers to play several lottery games.

This time, it helped him match five of six numbers plus the bonus number to win $101,124 on the Lotto 6/49.

Johnston says he was shocked when he checked the winning numbers on the Western Canada Lottery Corporation website the day after the June 13th draw.