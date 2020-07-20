The number of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta stayed steady near 100 or more on each of the last three days.

As the province no longer reports daily numbers on the weekend, data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday were released on Monday.

On Friday, there were 165 new cases, on Saturday 106 new cases, and on Sunday 97 new cases were confirmed province-wide.

There were also three additional deaths reported over those three days though none in the south.

The South Zone however did record 34 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and one-third of them – 12 – were in Lethbridge.

The city now has 88 total cases and 38 are active.

Cardston County also tallied five more cases while the County of Warner added two more and the MD of Taber reported one additional case of COVID-19.