Interactive map showing COVID-19 classifications by area. Photo courtesy of the Government of Alberta.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to rise.

After weeks of relatively low numbers of new daily cases, the province has reported 100 or more in seven of the last eight days.

Another 111 new cases were reported on Friday.

At last count there were 95 people in hospital, 19 of them in the ICU, and two additional deaths for a total of 178.

The South Zone of Alberta Health Services reported 15 new cases on Friday – five in Lethbridge alone and three in Cardston County.

Cardston County remains on the province’s COVID-19 watch list as does the MD of Taber and, just added on Friday, Lethbridge County.

Outside of the AHS South Zone but still in the region, the MD of Pincher Creek and MD of Willow Creek are also on the province’s watch list.

That means the government is monitoring the risk and discussing with local governments and community leaders about the possible need for additional health measures.

To be included on the watch list, there needs to be at least 10 active cases and more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people.