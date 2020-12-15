EDMONTON, AB – New COVID Care Teams will be out and about in eleven Alberta neighbourhoods experiencing high rates of virus transmission.

Of those eleven communities, nine are in Edmonton and two are in Calgary.

Premier Jason Kenney says many of these neighbourhoods consist of high density housing with multigenerational families and language barriers.

He says these COVID Care Teams will provide on-the-ground outreach and practical support.

Kenney also says the province is expanding self isolation housing support with 16 hotels in total – six in Calgary, nine in Edmonton and one in Peace River.

Individuals self-isolating in these hotels can also apply for $625 in emergency funding.

There were 1,341 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta out of 16,353 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 8.2 percent.

Eleven additional deaths were also confirmed, including one in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services, in the Municipal District of Taber.

Elsewhere in the South Zone, there were 45 new cases confirmed over the past day with 14 of them in Lethbridge.

The city currently has 207 active cases of coronavirus.

Click here for up to date local, national, and international COVID data.