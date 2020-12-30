The pellet guns seized by Lethbridge Police Tuesday. Photo credit to LPS.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A man has been arrested following a disturbance Tuesday (Dec. 29) at a west side home.

Lethbridge Police arrived on scene and spoke with the home’s occupants about what was going on.

That’s when one person came out of a room, armed with two black pistols and pointed them at the officers.

LPS though were able to quickly disarm the man and take him into custody without anyone getting hurt.

The firearms turned out to be pellet guns.

Trent Brandon Oka is facing a number of charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and using an imitation firearm.

Oka was let go following a release hearing with a court date set for late January 2021.